Khan won’t act ‘helter-skelter’ when deciding Meyer’s fate

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Don’t expect Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan to be impulsive when deciding coach Urban Meyer’s fate. Khan made it clear Monday he values making informed decisions over “just acting helter-skelter on emotion.” He pointed out giving former coaches Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone four years apiece to see what they could build in Jacksonville. Khan says, “I think we have a history of looking at the facts and doing the right thing.” Khan held a series of meetings the day after Jacksonville’s fifth consecutive loss, a 20-0 drubbing at Tennessee that showed just how far the Jaguars (2-11) have regressed on offense.