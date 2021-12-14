Coroner: Woman killed in ex-Raider crash burned to death

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The coroner in Las Vegas says the woman killed in a fiery crash that authorities blame on ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III driving drunk at racetrack speeds burned to death. A spokesman said Tuesday that the Clark County coroner concluded that 23-year-old Tina Tintor of Las Vegas died from thermal injuries and ruled that her death was accidental. Other significant factors listed were inhalation of combustible products and multiple bone fractures. Ruggs is accused of having twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system and driving at speeds up to 156 mph with his girlfriend in his Corvette before the pre-dawn crash Nov. 2.