Clemson makes 13 3-pointers, rallies past Miami (Ohio) 89-76

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Alex Hemenway scored 17 points to lead six in double figures and Clemson rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 89-76. Clemson (7-4) used a 20-2 run to take a 69-59 lead with 6:28 to play. Hunter Tyson scored eight points with two 3-pointers during the stretch. Hemenway added six points that included a four-point play. The Tigers pushed the advantage to 17 points with 2:28 remaining. Clemson made 8 of 12 3-pointers in the second half and were 13-of-24 shooting overall from beyond the arc. Dae Dae Grant scored 20 points to lead Miami (5-4).