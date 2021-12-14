Chargers defense, Bosa on a roll entering Chiefs showdown

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa has been considered one of the NFL’s best pass rushers since entering the league in 2016. The Los Angeles Chargers linebacker has added another element to his game, making him an even bigger headache for quarterbacks. Bosa leads the league with five strip-sacks entering Thursday night’s pivotal matchup against AFC West rival Kansas City. It is the most forced fumbles by a Chargers defender against a quarterback since Marcellus Wiley also had five in 2001.