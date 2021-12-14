Aston Villa beats Norwich 2-0 to extend revival with Gerrard

NORWICH, England (AP) — It’s four wins now in six games as Aston Villa manager for Steven Gerrard. The former Liverpool captain’s latest success was getting the better of the manager he replaced at Villa last month as Dean Smith’s new team, Norwich, was beaten 2-0. Jacob Ramsey played a one-two with Ollie Watkins by the halfway line and ran at the defense before firing the ball past goalkeeper Tim Krul in the 34th minute at Carrow Road. The second came in the 87th when 18-year-old substitute Carney Chukwuemeka got away down the left and squared for Watkins to tap home.