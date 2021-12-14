Aguero to make announcement about future after heart tests

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will make an announcement about his future on Wednesday. Aguero hasn’t played since undergoing heart tests after complaining of feeling unwell during a match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30. Barcelona says president Joan Laporta will join Aguero at the news conference at Camp Nou. Aguero joined Barcelona in the offseason after 10 years at Manchester City. He scored a record 260 goals and became a great of the English game while in Manchester. He was previously at Atletico Madrid. He has played five games for Barcelona.