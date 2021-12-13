Raducanu positive for COVID; US Open champ out of exhibition

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for COVID-19 and has pulled out of an exhibition tennis event in the United Arab Emirates. Organizers of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship announced Raducanu’s withdrawal on Monday. They said the British teenager is isolating and following protocols. Raducanu was supposed to play Belinda Bencic in Abu Dhabi. Raducanu won the U.S. Open in September to become the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam singles title. She was ranked just 150th at the time and won 10 consecutive matches in straight sets. She was recently voted the WTA Newcomer of the Year.