Champions League draw pits Messi against Ronaldo again

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain was paired with Manchester United in the Champions League round of 16 on Monday. The pairing sends Lionel Messi to face Cristiano Ronaldo at their new clubs. PSG will return to the city where it lost against Manchester City in the group stage. Man City was paired with United’s group-stage opponent Villarreal. The draw produced three rematches of historical European Cup finals: Benfica vs. Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern Munich and Inter Milan vs. Ajax. Also it was Salzburg vs. Liverpool, Chelsea vs. Lille and Sporting Lisbon vs. Juventus.