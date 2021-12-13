Dolphins place 2 more players in virus protocols

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins now have four players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list after adding safety Jevon Holland and running back Phillip Lindsay there on Monday. Those moves come after running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were put on the list last week. The addition of Lindsay meant all three running backs on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster were on the list, obviously not a great development heading into a week of practice for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.