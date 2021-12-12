Young, Audige help defensive Northwestern topple NJIT 70-52

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Young had 13 points and nine rebounds, Chase Audige added 11 points, and Northwestern defeated NJIT 70-52. Pete Nance added 10 points and Boo Buie had seven assists for the Wildcats, who improved to 5-0 at home. Northwestern led by more than 20 for much of the second half but was unable to extend its lead through the final minutes. The Wildcats were 22 of 42 inside the arc but made only 5 of 20 from 3-point range for 44% overall. They had only six turnovers, compared to 16 for NJIT. Miles Coleman led the Highlanders with 20 points.