Saints end 5-game skid with 30-9 victory over skidding Jets

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Alvin Kamara ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a four-game absence and the New Orleans Saints snapped a five-game losing streak with a 30-9 victory over the New York Jets. Taysom Hill ran for two scores and shook off a banged-up finger on his throwing hand to pass for 175 yards for the Saints whose skid was their longest since Sean Payton took over as coach in 2006. Brett Maher added three field goals and the defense stifled Zach Wilson and New York’s short-handed offense as the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention.