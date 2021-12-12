Pinzan, Mendjiadeu Fankam lead No. 17 USF women past VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Elisa Pinzan scored a career-high 24 points and Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam scored 10 straight in a fourth-quarter rally to lead No. 17 South Florida to a 64-57 win over VCU. VCU built a 27-26 halftime lead to 16 with a 15-0 run and led 49-36 heading into the fourth quarter. Pinzan opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and after a VCU basket, Sara Guerreiro hit a 3-pointer for the Bulls. Mendjiadeu Fankam then scored the next 10 points, the final basket making it 52-51. Pinzan ended the 16-0 run with a 3-pointer. Sarah Te-Biasu scored 17 points for VCU.