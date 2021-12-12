Mills struggles in second half as Seahawks beat Texans 33-13

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston rookie Davis Mills threw for a career-high 331 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks starting in place of Tyrod Taylor, who was benched after the Texans were shut out 31-0 by the Colts last week. He looked great early, completing his first 14 attempts to set a franchise record. But he struggled after that, completing 19 of 35 passes to fall to 0-7 as a starter as the Texans were shut out in the second half of a 33-13 loss.