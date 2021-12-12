Kokrak, Na birdie 12 of last 13 holes to win QBE Shootout

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na have won the QBE Shootout with an amazing finish. They were five shots behind after five holes of the final round in the fourballs format. They combined to birdie 12 of the last 13 holes to close with a 60 and win by one shot. Na made seven in a row at one point. Kokrak finished it off with a 6-foot birdie putt. Billy Horschel and Sam Burns shot 61 to finish one shot behind. Marc Leishman and Jason Day tied for third with defending champions Harris English and Matt Kuchar.