Garoppolo throws 12-yard TD as 49ers beat Bengals in OT

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-23 in overtime. Garoppolo completed five passes in the overtime drive, including a pair to tight end George Kittle, who again emerged as San Francisco’s offensive star. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to claw back from a 20-6 deficit and tie the game with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter.