Durant scores 51 in Nets’ 116-104 win over slumping Pistons

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Durant scored an NBA season-high 51 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 116-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Cade Cunningham had 26 and Frank Jackson added 25 for Detroit, which lost its 12th straight. The Pistons’ last win was Nov. 17 against the Pacers, and they still haven’t won back-to-back games this season. Patty Mills added 18 points for the Nets, who outscored Detroit 30-13 in the fourth quarter. Durant was fined $25,000 on Sunday for using multiple expletives at a fan who yelled “Durant, stop crying,” on Friday during a game in Atlanta. He also bested Stephen Curry’s 50-point total for the league high this season.