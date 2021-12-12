Blakney scores 19, Dayton holds on to beat Hokies 62-57

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — R.J. Blakney hit all five of his 3-point attempts in scoring a career-high 19 points and Dayton held on in the second half to beat Virginia Tech 62-57. Blakney, one of four Dayton starters who are true or redshirt freshmen among 12 on the roster, was 7-of-9 shooting. Mustapha Amzil, a redshirt freshman, added 11 points. Hunter Cattoor and Keve Aluma scored 14 points each with Justyn Mutts grabbing 10 rebounds for Virginia Tech. The Hokies cut an 18-point second-half deficit to five but didn’t get closer.