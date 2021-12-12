Bears’ Fields can’t sustain strong 1st-half play in loss

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Fields came back after missing two games and spent the first half Sunday building on the momentum he had started to establish before his rib injury. But the final two quarters of a 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers revealed how far the Chicago Bears’ rookie quarterback still has to go. Fields went 9 of 16 for 150 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception in the first half to help the Bears grab a 27-21 lead. He struggled the rest of the way as Green Bay outscored Chicago 24-3 in the second half.