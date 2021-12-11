Williams, Miller lead N. Dakota St. past ETSU 27-3 in FCS

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — TaMerik Williams rushed for 91 yards with two touchdowns and Cam Miller rushed for another as second-seeded North Dakota State used a powerful ground game to eliminate seventh-seeded East Tennessee State, 27-3, in the FCS quarterfinals. Miller led back-to-back scoring drives in the second quarter, completing four of four passes, Williams scored on two short runs and North Dakota State built a 13-0 lead in about six minutes. The Bison gained 278 yards rushing with four touchdowns. NDSU will host James Madison in the semifinal round Dec, 17-18. The Bison held ETSU’s Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors to a combined 69 yards on 21 carries.