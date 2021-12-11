Virus cases in Japan force cancellation of WCup ski jumping

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — All ski jumping World Cup events in Japan this season have been canceled amid a rising number of cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus. Japan said it has now found a total of 12 omicron cases and has re-imposed a ban on foreign visitors. The International Ski Federation says it took the decision to cancel three ski jumping events which were scheduled less than one month before the Beijing Olympics opens Feb. 4. Sapporo was to host separate men’s and women events in January and Zao would have hosted a women’s competition the week after Sapporo.