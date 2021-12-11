Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt returning for final year

SYRACUSE

Syracuse place-kicker Andre Szmyt is returning in 2022 for his final year of eligibility. Szmyt made the announcement in a post on Twitter. Szmyt walked on at Syracuse and had a stellar freshman season in 2018. He was a unanimous All-America pick after leading the NCAA with 30 made field goals and scoring 151 points, the third-most points ever by a place-kicker, and captured the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker. Szmyt originally intended to forgo the extra season granted by the NCAA. His decision comes two days after Syracuse hired Bob Ligashesky as special teams coordinator after going without a coordinator in 2021.