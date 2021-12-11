Olympic leaders criticize FIFA as activists target meeting

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

Olympic leaders have aimed their ire at FIFA’s president over his push for staging more World Cups. It happened Saturday during an IOC-hosted meeting that pro-Tibet students tried to interrupt in a protest against the Beijing Winter Games. FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s plan to stage men’s and women’s World Cups every two years instead of four was previously criticized by the IOC. The IOC says FIFA faced “serious concerns” from delegates. Before the meeting police helped block the Students for a Free Tibet group trying to get into IOC headquarters. Activists are protesting China’s human records ahead of the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Games.