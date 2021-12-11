No. 25 LSU recovers from slow start, beats Ga. Tech 69-53

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Tari Eason scored 23 points, and No. 25 LSU recovered from a 15-point first-half deficit to beat Georgia Tech 69-53 on Saturday night and remain undefeated. Xavier Pinson had 13 points and Brandon Murray added 10 points for LSU. The cold-shooting Tigers (9-0) trailed 24-9 before surging late in the first half. Jordan Usher led Georgia Tech (5-4) with 15 points, and guard Michael Devoe, who averages a nation-high 23.6 points per game, was held to 12.