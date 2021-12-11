No. 13 Tennessee beats UNC Greensboro 76-36

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 12 points each to lead No. 13 Tennessee to a 76-36 victory over UNC Greensboro. James made his first start since suffering an injury to a finger on his left hand in the third game of the season. Santiago Vescovi scored 10 to help the Volunteers (7-2) flush the memory of Tuesday’s loss to Texas Tech. De’Monte Buckingham scored 10 points to top the Spartans (7-3).