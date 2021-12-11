NHL admits it made wrong call in disallowing Sabres’ goal

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL says it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday night. Senior executive VP Colin Campbell says Victor Olofsson’s goal scored with 57 seconds remaining should have stood because video replays could not “definitively determine” whether the Sabres were offside entering the zone. The goal was disallowed after a replay showed Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had crossed the blue line before the puck entered the zone. What review officials failed to take into account was whether Olofsson touched the puck before Dahlin tagged up by getting his skate on the blue line.