Julianna Peña stops Nunes, claims belt in UFC 269 shocker

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Julianna Peña stopped Amanda Nunes with a rear naked choke in the second round at UFC 269 on Saturday night. She claimed the bantamweight title from the long-reigning two-division champion in one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC history. Charles Oliveira also defended his lightweight title for the first time with a third-round stoppage victory over Dustin Poirier by standing rear naked choke in the main event. Peña was a 10-1 underdog against the vaunted Nunes, who had won 12 consecutive fights since 2014. Peña got Nunes to the ground and forced the champion to tap out with 1:38 left.