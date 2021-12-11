Jorginho’s penalties give Chelsea 3-2 win over Leeds in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Jorginho converted his second penalty of the game in stoppage time to give Chelsea a 3-2 win over Leeds and put the team’s English Premier League title chase back on track. The Italy midfielder played through the pain of a continued back issue to ease the Blues’ midfield injury problems, with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined. And he stepped up to score his 14th and 15th Premier League spot kicks for Chelsea to keep his side two points behind leader Manchester City.