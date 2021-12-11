Gut-Behrami edges Goggia to win a World Cup super-G

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami has edged Sofia Goggia for victory in a World Cup super-G race at St. Moritz. It reversed the result of their duel in super-G in Canada last weekend. Gut-Behrami raced down the typically tricky St. Moritz terrain 0.18 seconds faster than Goggia. Mikaela Shiffrin was exactly one second further back in third to complete a high-class podium. Shiffrin retained her lead in the overall World Cup standings. Gut-Behrami has now won or been second in all eight super-Gs so far in 2021. Another one is raced Sunday at St. Moritz.