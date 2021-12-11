COVID-hit Tottenham risks forfeit as UEFA scraps Rennes game

LONDON (AP) — UEFA says Tottenham’s postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes will not be played. That puts Spurs at risk of having to forfeit the match and be eliminated from the competition. Tottenham said this week it couldn’t play Thursday as scheduled because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the club. The French club accused Tottenham of making an “unilateral decision” to call off the game, and UEFA announced early Saturday that the clubs had not been able to agree on a date to reschedule the match. UEFA says its disciplinary body will make a ruling on the case, with Tottenham at risk of being handed a 3-0 forfeit loss.