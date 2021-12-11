Cole, No. 15 UConn beat St. Bonaventure 74-64

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — R.J. Cole scored 15 points and No. 15 Connecticut surged midway through the second half to beat St. Bonaventure 74-64. Akok Akok added 12 points and Jordan Hawkins had 11 for UConn. The Huskies are 8-1. St. Bonaventure took a 39-36 lead on Jalen Adaway’s two free throws before the Huskies scored 13 straight points to take control. Jaren Holmes had 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for the Bonnies, who are 8-2.