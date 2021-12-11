Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

MINDEN, La. (AP) — Police say the oldest brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has been killed by a woman in northern Louisiana. KTBS-TV reports T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison was stabbed Friday night in Minden. The 32-year-old tried to drive himself to a local hospital but died following emergency surgery. Angela Washington was charged with second-degree homicide. A large kitchen knife was recovered but authorities didn’t offer a motive. Sneed had earlier this year told The Kansas City Star that he credits Harrison for raising him while his parents were in prison. Harrison had described his relationship with Sneed as extremely close due to the difficult circumstances of their upbringing.