Pacers pull away late to beat Mavs 106-93 without Carlisle

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis added 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers past Dallas 106-93. Indiana won its third straight for the first time this season. The Pacers were without coach Rick Carlisle because he is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. Dallas’ Luka Doncic finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Kristaps Porzingis added 22 as the Mavericks lost for the fourth time in five games.