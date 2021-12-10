Loyola Chicago drains 17 3-pointers in win over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Braden Norris scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers, Loyola Chicago made 17 3-pointers, and the Ramblers defeated Vanderbilt 69-58 on Friday night. Loyola scored all but 18 of its points on 3-pointers and also had 19 assists. Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vanderbilt, which has lost three in a row, with 23 points. Myles Stute had nine points and six rebounds for the Commodores. Loyola led 30-27 at halftime and did not trail over the final 25 minutes of play. Vanderbilt’s last lead was 17-16 with 8:32 to go in the first half. The Commodores’ only other lead was 3-0 on a 3-pointer by Pippen.