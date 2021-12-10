Eileen Gu gets halfpipe win on road to Beijing Olympics

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Eileen Gu won the U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe contest, setting up a chance to sweep all three freeskiing disciplines in the span of less than a month on the road to the Olympics. Gu, who was born in San Francisco but will compete for her mother’s home country of China at the Beijing Games next year, is in the mix to become the first action-sports athlete to win three gold medals at the games. She won the Big Air contest in Steamboat last week, and is expected to compete in slopestyle at the Dew Tour next week.