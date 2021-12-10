Douglas’ surprising emergence sparks Packers’ defense

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas never lost hope that he could produce in the NFL even as he struggled to earn a roster spot earlier this year. Now he’s playing a key role for a likely playoff team. Green Bay signed Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in October. Douglas has delivered two of the biggest plays any Packers defender has produced all season. He made a game-clinching interception in the final minute of a 24-21 victory at Arizona and scored on a 33-yard interception return in a 36-28 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams.