Day, Leishman lead Aussies to 1-shot lead at Tiburon

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The Aussie duo of Jason Day and Marc Leishman have the lead after one round of the QBE Shootout. The format was a scramble and it was obvious with the scores. They made 12 birdies and two eagles for a 16-under 56. That’s one shot off the record. It gave them a one-shot lead over Corey Conners and Graeme McDowell and defending champions Matt Kuchar and Harris English. They are trying to become the first back-to-back winners in 17 years. Lexi Thompson is the lone LPGA player in the field. She teamed with Bubba Watson for a 59.