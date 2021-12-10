B for Berrios: Jets WR driven by ultra-competitive edge

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios was a star on the field at the University of Miami and a whiz in the classroom. He was the valedictorian of the School of Business Administration, a double major in finance and entrepreneurship and an academic All-America with a sparkling 3.96 GPA. He received one B grade in a class his junior year and it stings him to this day. It’s that type of ultra-competitive edge that has turned Berrios into a valuable part of the Jets’ offense and a potential Pro Bowl returner.