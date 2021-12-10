Auction of Bill Russell’s memorabilia nets more than $5M

BOSTON (AP) — The jersey that Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell wore for his final game sold for more than $1.1 million at an auction held at the TD Garden. Other lots drawing spirited bidding included Russell’s first championship ring, which went for $705,000, and his 1956 Olympic gold medal, which sold for $587,500. Russell’s five NBA MVP trophies were also up for auction, with their combined sale prices topping $1.3 million. The auction featured 429 lots accumulated by Russell over a career in which he won two NCAA titles, 11 NBA championships in 13 years and the 1956 Olympic gold medal. The top 18 items alone brought in more than $5.3 million.