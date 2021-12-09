Zegras, Rakell SO goals lift Ducks over Blue Jackets 2-1

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Rickard Rakell scored in the shootout and the Anaheim Ducks rallied past the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 for their second straight win. Isac Lundestrom scored for Anaheim and John Gibson stopped 33 shots for his fourth straight win against Columbus. Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots in the loss. Columbus has lost six of seven. Texier put Columbus on the board first, burying a cross-crease pass from Eric Robinson 8:02 into the first for his career-high ninth goal of the year. Texier has 12 points in the past 16 games.