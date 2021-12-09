Vegas judge: Doctors won’t testify in Ruggs fatal crash case

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge says prosecutors are entitled to blood test results in their felony drunk-driving case against former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III. But they can’t ask doctors to tell what Ruggs said about the fiery, fatal crash or his injuries. Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit before the crash that killed Tina Tintor early Nov. 2. The judge says he’ll issue a written order Thursday. He also pushed back to March 10 a preliminary hearing of evidence in the case. Ruggs was released by the Raiders after the crash and faces mandatory prison time if he’s convicted.