Shaq’s shortcut: Buy Bill Russell’s rings in auction

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Basketball fans hoping to buy something from Bill Russell’s memorabilia collection should expect some big-name competition. Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley say they’re interested in bidding on items Russell is selling off. O’Neal says he’d buy all 11 of Russell’s NBA championship rings, but he’s out of luck. Russell is only selling two of the rings he got while winning 11 NBA titles in 13 seasons. Also on the block are his Olympic gold medal, his final Celtics jersey and a scrapbook page with a signed letter from Jackie Robinson thanking Russell and four Black teammates for refusing to play in a 1961 exhibition in segregated Kentucky. The auction began online and will culminate in a live event at the TD Garden on Friday.