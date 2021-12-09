Lawrence leads Arizona St. past Grand Canyon 67-62

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kimani Lawrence had 14 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, DJ Horne also scored 14 points and Arizona State never trailed as the Sun Devils beat Grand Canyon 67-62. Marreon Jackson made 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 28 seconds and finished with 13 points for Arizona State (4-6). Holland Woods Jr. made a 3-pointer to make it 42-41 with 9:19 to play but Lawrence and Horne scored Arizona State’s next 13 points before Heath made a layup to push the lead to 57-48 with 3 minutes left. Woods finished with 20 points and Blacksher added 18 for Grand Canyon (8-2).