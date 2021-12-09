Former MLB outfielder Puig signs with South Korean club

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig has signed a one-year, $1 million contact with South Korean club Kiwoom Heroes. The Cuban-born Puig turned 31 this week and hasn’t played in the majors since 2019 when he played 100 games for the Cincinnati Reds and 49 for the Cleveland Indians before becoming a free agent. Ko Hyung-wook, the general manager of the Seoul-based Heroes, said Puig’s past season in the Mexican League, where he batted .312 and hit 10 home runs for El Aguila de Veracruz, showed that his skills remained “excellent.”