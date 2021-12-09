F1 title contenders mellow headed into dramatic conclusion

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen head into Sunday’s season finale tied in the championship standings — the first time since 1974 the Formula One title contenders have been level ahead of the deciding race. They both appeared relaxed at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as they sat next to each other in a news conference with the championship trophy placed between them. It wasn’t clear if it was gamesmanship between the seven-time champion Hamilton and Verstappen, who has never won a major title above the karting level. Verstappen has been criticized for aggressive driving, and said he’s treated unfairly.