F1 extends contract to race in Abu Dhabi through 2030

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Formula One has announced a deal to continue racing in Abu Dhabi through 2030. The circuit will host the title-deciding season finale Sunday. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is held at the Yas Marina Circuit and was added to the F1 calendar in 2009. Sunday’s race is the conclusion of three consecutive events in the Middle East and is the fourth and final stop in the region on the F1 calendar. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are tied in the standings ahead of the finale. It marks the fourth time the title will be decided at Yas Marina.