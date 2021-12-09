Dalvin Cook returns at RB for Vikings vs. Steelers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has returned to the lineup for a critical game against Pittsburgh. He missing just one week with a shoulder injury. Cook was on the active list for the Vikings despite the shortened recovery time with the Thursday night game. He sat out last Sunday at Detroit after getting hurt Nov. 28. The Vikings were down two key starters on offense to ankle injuries in wide receiver Adam Thielen and left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Cornerback Joe Haden was among the previously ruled out players for the Steelers.