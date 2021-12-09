COVID-19 concerns cause Pacers, Raptors to cancel practices

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors canceled their Thursday practices, citing an abundance of caution because of COVID-19 protocols. Both teams made the announcements on Twitter. Indiana has already won twice this week — beating Washington on Monday and routing the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Pacers guard Justin Holiday has not played since entering the health and safety protocols on Nov. 30. The Raptors have said everybody on their roster is fully vaccinated.