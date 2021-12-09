2021 is now the highest-winning year ever for US casinos

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — America’s casinos have won more money this year than ever before, according to figures released Thursday from a national gambling trade association. The American Gaming Association says U.S. casinos have already broken the record for most money won in a single year at over $44 billion. Those figures are based on revenue reports through October, as well as a handful of states that have released results from November. The total surpassed the record set in all of 2019, which was $43.6 billion. Americans wagered a record $7 billion on sports in October, bringing the year-to-date total amount bet to over $42 billion.