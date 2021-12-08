Woods to make return from car crash at PNC Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Tiger Woods is returning to some form of competition. He says he will be playing next weekend in Orlando, Florida, at the PNC Championship with 12-year-old son Charlie. The PNC Championship is a 36-hole event involving family members. It will have been 298 days since Woods’ right leg was badly damaged when his speeding car went through a median and rolled down a hill on a road in the Los Angeles suburbs. Woods was hitting balls last weekend in the Bahamas during his Hero World Challenge. He said he might play the odd “hit-and-giggle” event. This would be one of them.