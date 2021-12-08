Spanish club Valladolid reprimands player after car accident

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer club Valladolid has condemned the actions of player Gonzalo Plata following his involvement in a car accident. The second-division club is owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo. The club says it “deplores the behavior” of the 21-year-old Ecuadorean forward and adds it will privately consider the actions it will take against him. The club says it is very “strict dealing with these types of attitudes that go against our values as an institution.” Valladolid did not confirm local media reports in which police said Plata was driving under the influence at the time of the accident.